Local farmers are needed to grow jet fuel.
Well, not exactly. Tek Holding of Salt Lake City, Utah, and J&R Farm Consultants of Camden are recruiting Black Belt farmers to grow carinata, which researchers are hoping to use as a renewable biofuel, according to the Wilcox Progressive Era.
The residue produced from crushing the crop is high in protein and can be used as animal feed, and refined Carinata oil can be used to produce aviation fuel.
Tek Holding will cover the cost of seed, soil testing, fertilizer, planting and harvesting. The company will also purchase the product directly from the farmer, according to Tori Ratcliffe, who owns J&R Farm Consultants with Joe Jackson.
Ratcliffe told the Progressive Era that Tek Holdings and J&R Farm Consultants hope to have 400,000 acres growing Carinata in the Black Belt. Investors like Tek Holdings are needed to help small farmers cover upfront costs and purchase the crop directly from farmers so they can see a profit, she said.
If you would like to be part of the cooperative, call Ratcliffe at 334-455-0926.
