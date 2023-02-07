Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced that sheriff's offices in all counties will be receiving funding in the first quarter of 2023 based on the collection of pistol permit fees.
“A couple of core tenants of the Ivey Administration is that we back the blue in the strongest way possible and that we support upholding our citizens’ Second Amendment rights," Ivey said in an announcement.
"As we have amended Alabama law to help our gun owners, we also worked to ensure our sheriffs received their critical funds, and I am proud that these grants will do that. The Sheriffs’ Grants will provide them with funding for training, equipment and other needs not provided by county commissions in their annual appropriations. We are proud to support the vital work our sheriffs’ departments do on a daily basis.”
The Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund requires sheriffs to show a loss of funds for pistol permits based on figures in 2022. Ivey's announcement said that the
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is making disbursements to offices that lost revenue.
“ADECA intends to carry out our duties in this matter to ensure that Alabama’s sheriffs’ offices are compensated for their losses based on those shortages provided in the data,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.
