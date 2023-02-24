Gov. Kay Ivey has declared the week of Feb. 20 through Feb. 26 to be Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The proclamation was made to coincide with the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
“Less than two weeks into 2023, Alabamians have already suffered significant effects from severe weather and by proclaiming this past week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage our citizens to utilize this weekend to take steps to be ready before the next storm affects your home and property,” Ivey said in an announcement.
“As we head into peak tornado season here in Alabama, it is imperative everyone remains weather aware. The Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been a great help in years past and serves as the perfect opportunity to stock up on the supplies needed to help prevent harm in dangerous weather situations.”
Disaster-related items costing less than $60 will not include the normal sales tax. Generators that are $1,000 will be free of the 4% sales tax while the holiday lasts.
A list of tax-free items can be seen here.
The Alabama Retail Association has a page for those who were affected by the tornado on Jan. 12 that details how to get assistance. Click here to see the page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.