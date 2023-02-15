The Keith Bears defeated the Holy Spirit Saints 56-48 in the sub-regional playoff game on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.
The Bears were led in scoring by Tommy Tisdale III who finished with 38 points. CJ Thompson led the Saints in scoring with 29 points.
Keith head coach Marcus Turner stated, “I’m glad we were able to finish in a close game. Our record is the way it is because early in the season we weren’t finishing these type games. We played a tough schedule to prepare for this time of the year. We’ve got one day to prepare and come Thursday we’ll be ready.”
Keith will play again Feb. 16 at either 4:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. in Birmingham at the Bill Harris Arena against the Loachapoka Indians.
