The Keith Bears lost 66-62 to the Wilcox Jaguars on Tuesday at home.
Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 21 points. Jamyron Mayo also had 16 points and Miles Hannah added 11 points. T. Moton led the Jaguars with 20 points.
Keith Bears Head Coach Marcus Turner stated, “This lost tonight was on me. We have to execute better as a team and I take full responsibility for us not being up to par on both sides of the ball. We’re going to take this lost, learn from it and build off of it.”
Keith Lady Bears was also defeated 58-45 by the Wilcox Lady Jaguars. A. Richardson and A. Atkins both had 11 points to led the Bears in scoring. Ebony Shears led the Jaguars in scoring with 38 points.
The Lady Bears Head Coach, Cecil Williams stated, “We are not playing as a team. We got to eliminate turnovers to be successful. The season is long and it moves fast so we must improve our game and practice habits if we want to be successful this year.”
Keith will face Selma High at home next on Nov. 18.
(0) comments
