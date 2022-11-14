The Perry County Extension Office will hold the Landowner's Educational Workshop tomorrow at 4 p.m.
"This workshop will provide landowners with information to assist with management of woodlands, pastureland, and youthful agricultural opportunities," said a flyer for the workshop on Facebook.
For more information, call the Perry County Extension Office at 334-683-6888.
The workshop will be held at the Marion Art Center on 314 Washington Street.
