The local union representing the woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) on New Year's Eve is raising money for her three children left behind.
Courtney Edwards was killed on Dec. 31 when she was "ingested" into the engine of an airplane while working for Peidmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.
Donielle Prophete, president of the CWA (Communication Workers of America) Local 3645, started a GoFundMe page two days ago for Edwards' mother, Natalie English, to raise money for Edwards' family that includes three children. It already has raised $54,000.
The union represents Piedmont Airlines ground handling agents from 24 stations in eight states, including Alabama.
"Courtney was a Ground Handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, a loving mother of 3 kids and a wonderful daughter to her beloved mother, Natalie English of Montgomery, Alabama. Please know that this tragedy has and will affect her mother, family, friends and kids for years to come.
Our Local would like to ask you to help us raise money for her 3 beautiful kids to help cover funeral expenses, day-to-day expenses and any other expenses needed to care for the children. All proceeds raised are going directly to her mother, Natalie, for the care of Courtney's kids. We appreciate any support you could offer during this most tragic time."
Read the Selma Sun's previous coverage of this story here
