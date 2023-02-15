The Lowndes County Athletics and the Rensselaerville Institute will sponsor a intramural track competition event, Speed Meet, for youths in grades two to six on Feb. 25.
"Our goal is to continue to build community togetherness while giving our younger student athletes an opportunity to participate in positive extracurricular activities," said a post on the Lowndes County Athletics Facebook page.
Youths will be participating from Fort Deposit Elementary, Central Elementary, Jackson Steele Elementary, Lowndes Middle and Hayneville Middle.
The opening ceremony will be 9:30 a.m. followed by the intramural at 10 a.m.
