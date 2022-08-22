During the recent Ninth Annual Awards of Excellence show held by Main Street Alabama in Opelika, Main Street Marion shined as they were given an award for building design and a Hero Award for one of its board members.
Board member Roy Barnett was given the Hero Award while the group won the Excellence in Building Design Award for the Marion Arts Center.
“Last night we celebrated the accomplishments of local Main Street programs," said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator. "These programs represent small rural cities as well as larger, more urban communities."
"The diversity of these communities makes each one unique, each are working within their own capacity to improve, reinvigorate, and revitalize their downtown or neighborhood commercial districts. We were inspired by local success stories and by the businesses, organizations and individuals who are dedicated to making their communities the best they can be.”
