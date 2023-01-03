Marengo County EMA warns residents to avoid Highway 80 near the Red Barn due to flooding on the roadway as of noon on Tuesday.
Demopolis Police department is assisting with traffic. Heavy rain and severe storms are passing through the area on Tuesday through the early hours of Wednesday.
Residents are also told to avoid the area of County Rd 1 and County Rd 54 in the Springhill Area due to a report of trees down. Responders are enroute.
Black Belt News Network will update when more information is available.
