The City of Marion's Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 10, with the community invited to decorate floats for the event.
In addition to floats, cars, ATVs, trucks and go-carts can be entered. Anyone who wants to take part are asked to register at City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the parade at 5 p.m. through Washington Street.
For more information, call City hall at 334-683-6545.
