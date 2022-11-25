The next Marion City Council will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. after a public meeting on a possible change of selling alcoholic beverages takes place on Nov. 28.
The public meeting on Nov. 28 will be held at 7 p.m., following a public safety meeting in the council chambers at 6 p.m.
Seating is limited but meetings can be viewed via Zoom with ID: 285 802 9880 and passcode: 918364.
Meeting are held at Marion City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
