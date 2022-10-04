Marion City Council will meet at City Hall on Oct. 11 after last night's meeting was canceled and rescheduled.
Due to COVID social distancing rules will be observed and will have limited seating. Meetings can be viewed via Zoom.
Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode: 918364.
Marion City Hall is located at 123 E. Jefferson Street.
