The HBCU Pigskin Showdown drew hundreds of fans to Marion for the all-star matchup that pitted talented football players from HBCU schools around the country to show off for NFL scouts.
The second-annual game featured players on teams named Selma and Marion. It took place at Marion Military Institute's football field and was aired live on NBC Sports channels and Peacock streaming service.
The Marion team won the tournament 21-20.
Learn more about players who competed here.
