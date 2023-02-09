Charles Holmes from Marion was recently the recipient of the 2022 Hugh Hammond Bennett Award for Conservation Excellence from the National Conservation Planning Partnership (NCPP).
Holmes was selected for his conservation efforts on his farm, the Holmestead Company, which he manages with his wife and three sons.
The property where Holmestead Company currently stands was originally established by Holmes' great-great grandfather in 1819. According to a press release from NCPP it is one of the oldest family farms in the state.
“Mr. Holmes has a commitment to conservation planning and implementation of conservation practices that is exhibited by the many recognitions he has received," said Ben Malone, NRCS AL State Conservationist.
Holmes has been recognized before with the Alabama Wildlife Federation Governor’s Award as Alabama’s Conservationist of the Year and the Environmental Stewardship Award for the Southeast presented by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Holmes was recognized for his practice of soil health. He also contributes to the community by serving on the Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District and hosting educational events for students on the farm.
