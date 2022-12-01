The Marion Military Institute (MMI) Band will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
The concert will take place at MMI's historic chapel and is part of the Christmas tour by the Perry County Historical and Preservation Society (PCH&PS).
Tickets can be purchased at the Marion Female Seminary on 204 W Monroe Street.
Ticket prices are: $20 for PCH&PS members, $25 for non-members, $10 for students and free for children under 12.
