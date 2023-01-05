Marion Military Institute (MMI) has received $35 million in federal funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 to build a new math and science facility.
The act authorized a Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus bill that provides "billions" of dollars for projects in Alabama, said a press release from MMI.
Providing MMI with federal funding was supported by outgoing senator, Richard Shelby, who recently retired.
“With classroom space so limited, MMI is grateful to Senator Shelby for helping provide funding which will allow us to expand our instructional support capabilities with a new state-of-the-art academic facility to house a robust STEM program that we expect will include the addition of course offerings in information technology, computer science and cyber security,” said Col. David J. Mollahan, MMI's president.
MMI's press release also credited alumnus Jimmy Rane, president and founder of Great Southern Wood Company, who supported the funding.
The new building is set to be located on the south side of the quadrangle between James W. Rane Hall and Lovelace Hall barracks on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.