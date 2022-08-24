A public groundbreaking will be held for Marion Military Institute's MMI new dining hall facility on Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m.
“This groundbreaking signifies the first new construction that MMI has seen in 30 years since the Ireland Athletic Complex and is an enormous step forward for this historic college," said Suzanne McKee, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at MMI.
"We are very grateful to Chancellor Baker and the Alabama Community College System and Board of Trustees for their support and vision for our campus."
The facility was designed by Davis Architects of Birmingham and will be built by Amason Construction. It will be constructed where the tennis courts were formerly located.
Construction is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. The former dining hall will be converted into an up to date uniform department and bookstore.
It will seat 500 people and will feature a special event space, private dining area and a "state of the art" kitchen, said a press release from MMI.
Guests at the groundbreaking will be:
Mr. Jimmy Baker, Chancellor, Alabama Community College System, Mr. Llevelyn Rhone, ACCS Trustee, Congressional District 7, members of the MMI Board of Trustees & Advisors, "as well as municipal leaders and several state legislators."
MMI is located at 1101 Washington Street.
