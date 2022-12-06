Marion-Perry County Library has received a $3,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation to be used for the 2023 Summer Reading Program.
The Daniel Foundation is an organization that focuses on community needs and provides grants for areas of arts, education and health among others.
A website for the foundation can be found here.
"Our heartfelt thank you to the Foundation for their support!" said a post on the library's Facebook page.
