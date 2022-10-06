Marion-Perry County Library has received several grants to be used for its services, including the Summer Reading Program in 2023, as well as for utilities and education.
The library received a $3,000 grant from the Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation, which will be used for next year's Summer Reading Program.
Prior to this recent announcement, the library received two grants totaling $10,000 altogether from the Ala-Tom RC&D Council.
One grant is intended to be defray "expenses of utilities" while the other is to be used for educational purposes.
