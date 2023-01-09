Breakthrough Charter School teacher Kathryn Dustan has been named to famed Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative.
“Mrs. Katie Dunstan is a truly wonderful teacher. Katie has a wonderful relationship with her students and they absolutely love her. She has gained their trust and demonstrates daily that she wants each one of her students to succeed,” said a co-worker who nominated her.
“Mrs. Dunstan makes sure that she differentiates her instruction to better serve all of her students. She works very well with her students that have learning disabilities and they don't feel that they are any different from the other students. Mrs. Dunstan's students love coming to school and they love their teacher! I know that Mrs. Dunstan is doing an excellent job and is well deserving of your award.”
This is the fourth year of Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative. Five teachers each month are celebrated and each are given a $500 VISA gift card to use for supplies and resources for their classes.
“As a father of three, nothing is more important to me than the future of our country’s next generation,” Shunnarah said in a press release. “Through the Teacher of the Month campaign, our goal is to honor and highlight the dedication of educators across the United States. Teachers are the building blocks for our children’s success, and my law firm is proud to support their hard work each year through this token of our appreciation.”
Teachers are nominated by visiting shunnarah.com/teacher-of-the-month and filling out the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.