Following AISA basketball action Jan. 5 and 6, Morgan Academy saw its junior varsity girls go 6-3, its junior varsity boys go 3-6, its varsity girls go 9-5 overall and 0-2 in regional play and its varsity boys go 5-6 overall and 1-2 in regional play.

On Jan. 5, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls defeated Monroe Academy 26-2 with Hadley Verhoff scoring16 points followed by Leighton Grace Bennett with 3 points.

The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys defeated Monroe Academy 35 -14 with Jace Dukes scoring 11 points followed by Rhett Thomas with 7 points.

The Morgan Academy varsity girls lost to Monroe Academy 37-35. Bailey Brown scored 19 points for the Lady Senators followed by McCann Perkins with 7 points.

The Morgan Academy varsity boys fell to Monroe Academy 33-30. Cole Wilson scored 9 points for the Senators followed by Milton Hand with 8 points.

On Jan. 6, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls fell to Southern Academy 28-19. Verhoff scored 8 points followed by Kylie Calame with 5 points.

The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys defeated Southern Academy 40-30. Caden Tellier scored 16 points followed by Dukes with 9 points.

The Morgan Academy varsity girls defeated Southern Academy 41-38. Brown scored 12 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh with 11 points.

And the Morgan Academy varsity boys defeated Southern Academy 61-39. Hand scored 19 points followed by Allen Lightfoot with 14 points.

Morgan Academy plays basketball in AISA Class AAA Region 2 including Bessemer Academy, Clark Prep School, Fort Dale Academy and Monroe Academy.