The McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck will make a stop in Marion on Oct. 29.
The location will be between City Hall and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department building on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
Those pre-ordering for orders of $50 or over are asked to call 205-426-3190 and place orders the day before the truck arrives.
