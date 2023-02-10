The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenaged girl from Thorsby in Chilton County.
Kaitlyn Robinson, 14, is described as a white female standing at 5'2" and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She has been missing since Feb. 9.
Anyone who has seen her is encouraged to call 911 and provide as much detail as possible, especially his direction of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.