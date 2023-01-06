A years long study has found that Marion Military Institute (MMI) graduates are among others to go on to earn the most money in Alabama.
According to an AL.com report studies examined the earnings of students six to ten years after they graduated.
According to the report the average median salary of graduates from four-year schools was $34,689 six years after entering college, and $40,849 for those who graduated 10 years before.
MMI was among the top earning institutions six years after graduation with a median of $44,567.
