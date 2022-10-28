Marion Military Institute and Main Street Marion collaborated to provide cadet family members an historic tour of Marion on Oct. 14.
First stop on the tour was Reverie, a historic Greek Revival mansion built circa 1858 on West LaFayette Street in Marion. Reverie, owned and restored by Hunter Lewis, serves as a residence and historic house museum. It is also home to the Scott Peacock Biscuit Experience. Reverie is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a contributing property to the West Marion Historic District.
Family members enjoyed the lovely architecture, parkay and heart pine floors, original crown molding, empire furnishings and several paintings by Nicola Marschall. They also explored the Reverie grounds, which include the oldest wisteria vine in Alabama and the beautiful boxwood knot garden.
Next stop on the historic tour was the Marion Art Center in the Wilbourne Building. Family members were introduced to the civil rights legacy of Marion, including the connections with Coretta Scott King, Jimmie Lee Jackson, James Orange, Andrew Young and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They were enthralled with remarks by a guest speaker, Southern oral historian and Lincolnite Willie Mae Lee Crews from Birmingham. Crews’ personal account of the history of Marion is a fascinating glimpse of life in Marion during the mid-20th century.
Donald Bennett, president of Main Street Marion, concluded the historic tour with remarks outlining the latest developments in the City of Marion. He discussed the Marion Art Center, progress on the Nathan Harris Building, plans for the Marion Times building renovation, plans for a skate park and infrastructure updates to include ALDOT projects and high-speed internet improvements.
Marion Military Institute cadet family members enjoyed the historic tour and expressed great interest in the entire history of the area. Many from outside the region were excited to see the progress being made to renovate the town and bring the historic legacy to a greater public through tourism.
