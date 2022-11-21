Several Marion Military Institute (MMI) employees were recognized at the recent Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor's Awards.
Those recognized were: Craig Hill (golf course maintenance), Melissa McClendon (assistant accountant) and Cpt. Todd Gatlin (math instructor).
"MMI recognizes these employees for their hard work and support of the college's mission," said a post on MMI's Facebook page.
