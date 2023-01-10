A number of student athletes from Marion Military Institute (MMI) were among 1,104 to be named to the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Academic Honor Roll for Fall 2022.
Student athletes are picked based on having 3.00 GPA or higher.
"These student-athletes should be proud of themselves, as they have balanced academics with practice and games," said Commissioner Dean Myrick in an online announcement.
"I am very proud of them, along with the faculty and staff at our amazing colleges for the work they do in preparing our student-athletes for life outside of athletics".
See below for a list of the MMI students were were included:
Harleigh Anderson - Softball
Jaycie Armstrong - Softball
Ryan Barger - Baseball
Jenna Beach - Women’s Tennis
James Beall - Baseball
Wesley Beall - Baseball
Braedon Brown - Baseball
Anthony Bryant - Men’s Basketball
Thomas Burch - Men’s Cross Country
Quandre Burroughs - Men’s Basketball
Matthew Casey - Baseball
Jessica Cross - Softball
Jaylee Crow - Softball
Aidan Driggers - Men’s Basketball
Tyler Druskoff - Men’s Cross Country
Krislin Estes - Softball
Dawn Evans - Women’s Cross Country
Luke Fondren - Baseball
Rebecca Fondren - Softball
Daniel Gaffney - Men’s Cross Country
Joshua Gandy - Baseball
Cody Goth - Men’s Cross Country
Mason Green - Baseball
Hannah Griffith - Women’s Cross Country
Maxwell Grogan - Baseball
Jazmin Healy - Softball
Parker Hicks - Men’s Cross Country
Kadence Horton - Softball
Matthew Ingram - Baseball
Addison Jennings - Softball
Hannah Lockhart - Softball
Avary Lumpkin - Softball
Luca Maberry - Baseball
Ashley Maddox - Softball
Elijah Marsh - Men’s Basketball
Camden Matthews - Baseball
Dale McKee - Baseball
Aidan Mendenhall - Men’s Tennis
Savannah Nabors - Softball
Major Paracca - Baseball
Karlee Pierson - Softball
Connor Pointer - Men’s Tennis
Harrison Poplin - Baseball
Bradley Richey - Men’s Cross Country
Amelia Seithalil - Softball
Benjamin Standley - Men’s Cross Country
Kristalyn Steadman - Women’s Cross Country
Trey Stevens - Baseball
Benjamin Stewart - Men’s Cross Country
Carly Taylor - Softball/Women’s XC
Spencer Tucker - Men’s Cross Country
John Tunnell - Baseball
Dylan Turnbull - Men’s Tennis
Connor White - Baseball
Landen Williams - Baseball
Caroline Willis - Softball
Jayson Wood - Baseball
