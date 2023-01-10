Marion Military Institute FB picture

Image from Marion Military Institute's Facebook page. 

A number of student athletes from Marion Military Institute (MMI) were among 1,104 to be named to the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Academic Honor Roll for Fall 2022. 

Student athletes are picked based on having 3.00 GPA or higher. 

"These student-athletes should be proud of themselves, as they have balanced academics with practice and games," said Commissioner Dean Myrick in an online announcement.

"I am very proud of them, along with the faculty and staff at our amazing colleges for the work they do in preparing our student-athletes for life outside of athletics".

See below for a list of the MMI students were were included: 

Harleigh Anderson - Softball

Jaycie Armstrong - Softball

Ryan Barger - Baseball

Jenna Beach - Women’s Tennis

James Beall - Baseball

Wesley Beall - Baseball

Braedon Brown - Baseball

Anthony Bryant - Men’s Basketball

Thomas Burch - Men’s Cross Country

Quandre Burroughs - Men’s Basketball

Matthew Casey - Baseball

Jessica Cross - Softball

Jaylee Crow - Softball

Aidan Driggers - Men’s Basketball

Tyler Druskoff - Men’s Cross Country

Krislin Estes - Softball

Dawn Evans - Women’s Cross Country

Luke Fondren - Baseball

Rebecca Fondren - Softball

Daniel Gaffney - Men’s Cross Country

Joshua Gandy - Baseball

Cody Goth - Men’s Cross Country

Mason Green - Baseball

Hannah Griffith - Women’s Cross Country

Maxwell Grogan - Baseball

Jazmin Healy - Softball

Parker Hicks - Men’s Cross Country

Kadence Horton - Softball

Matthew Ingram - Baseball

Addison Jennings - Softball

Hannah Lockhart - Softball

Avary Lumpkin - Softball

Luca Maberry - Baseball

Ashley Maddox - Softball

Elijah Marsh - Men’s Basketball

Camden Matthews - Baseball

Dale McKee - Baseball

Aidan Mendenhall - Men’s Tennis

Savannah Nabors - Softball

Major Paracca - Baseball

Karlee Pierson - Softball

Connor Pointer - Men’s Tennis

Harrison Poplin - Baseball

Bradley Richey - Men’s Cross Country

Amelia Seithalil - Softball

Benjamin Standley - Men’s Cross Country

Kristalyn Steadman - Women’s Cross Country

Trey Stevens - Baseball

Benjamin Stewart - Men’s Cross Country

Carly Taylor - Softball/Women’s XC

Spencer Tucker - Men’s Cross Country

John Tunnell - Baseball

Dylan Turnbull - Men’s Tennis

Connor White - Baseball

Landen Williams - Baseball

Caroline Willis - Softball

Jayson Wood - Baseball

