A Marion Military Institute (MMI) Tigers game against the Wallace State Community College - Hanceville Lions ended with an 81-77 victory for the Tigers on Tuesday night.
According to MMI Athletics, the game started out well for the Tigers and all five quarters ended with a double digit lead over the Lions. It ended with the Tigers scoring several key throws after a foul by the visiting team.
On Friday, Dec. 2 the Tigers will play against Snead Community College in Boaz at 7 p.m. in an ACCC North-South matchup.
Read MMI's full story on the game here.
