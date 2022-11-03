Marion Military Institute's (MMI) Tigers won their first basketball game of the season against the Stillman College Tigers on Wednesday night.
A report from MMI said that Sophomore Quandre Burroughs led the team to victory with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor.
Anthony Bryant contributed 13 points and Tyrone Wright scored four points with nine rebounds.
MMI's report listed the scoring column as: Eli Elston (9), Myles McClain (9), Elijah Marsh (7), Aidan Driggers (4), Cameron Spain (4), and Zalon Sanders (2).
The game ended with an 82-67 win for MMI.
The next game will take place at Jones College on Tuesday, Nov. 8. at 6 p.m.
