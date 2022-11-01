Marion Military Institute (MMI) will hold its annual Marion Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 7.
All those participating will gather at Wilkerson Drive in front of the campus before marching along Washington Street past the Perry County Courthouse and concluding on Green Street.
The MMI Knights will stop to provide a performance in front of the courthouse.
On Nov. 11 MMI will be present at the 75th National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham. This will be televised and livestreamed. For more information, visit nationalveteransday.org.
