Monroeville was voted among favorite places to visit in America, said a poll by familydestinationsguide.com.
The city was ranked 42 out of 150 others. Monroeville was noted for its historic buildings, including the Old Courthouse Museum.
"Families can also enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, and hiking at the nearby Monroeville Lake," said a press release from familydestinationsguide.com.
"Additionally, the town is home to the annual Alabama Shakespeare Festival, which offers a variety of theatrical performances."
See the poll here.
