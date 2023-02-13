Montgomery authorities are searching for a fugitive who is wanted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender and a charge of sex offender workplace restriction violation in Prattville.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651, Montgomery Police Department Investigations at 334-625-2832 or the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.