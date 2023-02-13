Antonio Jackson

Image from 215stop.com

Montgomery authorities are searching for a fugitive who is wanted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender and a charge of sex offender workplace restriction violation in Prattville. 

Antonio Jackson is described as a 33-year old Black male. According to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers he is "considered a child sex offender" and failed to register in November 2022. 
 
CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651, Montgomery Police Department Investigations at 334-625-2832 or the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.