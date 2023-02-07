Authorities are looking for a Montgomery resident who has been missing since Feb. 2.
Andy Tang, 23, is described as a male standing at around 5’4” and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair, glasses, and brown eyes.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Tang was last seen leaving his home at the 5500 block of Thoroughbred Court in Montgomery.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or Montgomery Police Department Investigations at 334-625-2832.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
