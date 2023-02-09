Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is warning residents of scam phones from people claiming to be collecting fines for missed jury duty.
"Montgomery County residents are being targeted in a new scheme where scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses," said a post on Bailey's Facebook page.
Bailey appeared on a segment for WSFA 12 where it was explained that scam callers will claim that they are with the DA's office, the sheriff's or the police department.
Scammers will tell people that there is a warrant out for their arrest unless a fine is paid over the phone. Residents are advised to hang up if they get these kinds of calls or to report it to the DA's office.
No DA's office, sheriff's or police department will call if warrants are out, Bailey said.
