The Montgomery County Commission broke ground on Tuesday on new sports fields being built at the historic Cleveland Avenue YMCA.
The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday with Chairman Doug Singleton, Vice Chairman Isaiah Sankey and District 2 Commissioner Carmen Moore-Zeigler and others.
The commission said in a statement on social media that they "work to ensure Montgomery residents have access to recreation spaces."
