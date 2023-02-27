Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert made an announcement with members of the Special Operations Division and the SWAT team that authorities seized a "significant" amount of narcotics during a traffic stop.
The announcement was made during a press conference on Feb. 24 where the drugs and a firearm were on display.
"I will say to those in the community who choose the life of crime: prison is the price you'll pay," Albert said. "Stop testing the community, and stop testing members of the Montgomery Police Department.
Capt. George Russell from the Special Operations Division spoke and said that the traffic stop happened that morning, which yielded approximately nine and a half pounds of marijuana, 436 grams of pure fentanyl and a nine millimeter semiautomatic Glock handgun.
"Based on that traffic stop, members of the Narcotics Bureau were able to develop information that a subject was reportedly transporting a large quantity of narcotics in the city of Montgomery," he said.
"Through investigative means detectives were able to identify the suspect as being 29-year-old Lavonte Conn. Surveillance was established and the targeted investigation was adjured in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard."
The SWAT team and the gang unit executed a probable cause stop. Russell said that Conn tried to flee from the scene in his vehicle but was prevented and arrested.
He said that the handgun had been stolen in an armed robbery in another jurisdiction and that Conn was out on bond for other charges, including receiving stolen property, several drug-related crimes and attempting to elude. Conn now faces a new charge of trafficking in illegal drugs.
Albert then spoke of the seized fentanyl, referring to it as a poison.
"That's what I talked about day one when I came here," he said. "We're going to be tough on crime, yet kind to our community. We will continue our efforts through our community."
The recorded press conference can be seen on the department's Facebook page here.
