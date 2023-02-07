On Feb. 14 the Symposium of Civil Rights will be hosted by the Alabama Civil Rights Tourism Association in Montgomery.
The event will feature a series of lectures and visits to historic sites, as well as meetings with people who took part in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.
There will also be a visit to the recently expanded Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
See here for more information.
