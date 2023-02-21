Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $519,738 to several domestic violence shelters covering 25 counties after approving close to $2 million to other shelters from the state trust fund.
The funds are administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“Those who have unfortunately suffered from domestic violence deserve to receive timely assistance from professionals in their communities,” Ivey said in an online announcement. “I commend these organizations for their work to prevent abuse and to help those who truly need it every day.”
The House of Ruth was awarded $80,000 and covers Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. Part of their assistance for domestic violence survivors is support for misdemeanor criminal cases.
Additionally, they help establish civil cases and criminal cases. The grant is matched with $50,487.
The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, or Family Sunshine Center, was awarded $118,722 to raise awareness of domestic violence through training and presentations.
In addition to Montgomery they cover Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, and Lowndes counties. This grant is matched with $118,722.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in her dedication to assisting domestic violence victims across Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnerships with these and other organizations are helping ensure that those who find themselves in violent situations are able to find assistance in a timely manner.”
Read the announcement here.
