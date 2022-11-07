More student athletes have accepted invitations to the upcoming HBCU Pigskin Showdown to be aired nationally on Dec. 17.
Last week Clark-Atlanta Panthers wide receiver Devon McCoy signed on for the event. Now a slew of others have decided to take part.
These are:
Dre Terry, linebacker from Alabama A&M University
Tyrese Bobbit, center/back from Shaw University
Brendan Vaughan, linebacker from Grambling State University
Ronnie Thomas, defensive end from Mississippi State University
Larry Harrington, quarterback from Langston University
Elijah Campbell Jr., defensive lineman from Morehouse College
Ryan Atkins-Frazier, offensive lineman from University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Simeon Burns, defensive back from Chowan University
Montre Moore, linebacker from Chowan University,
Charles Crawford, defensive back from Clark-Atlanta University
HBCU Pigskin Showdown will be shown on CNBC, NBC Sports and Peacock.
