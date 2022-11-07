Football stock

Stock image from flickr.com

 Patrick_Mansell

More student athletes have accepted invitations to the upcoming HBCU Pigskin Showdown to be aired nationally on Dec. 17. 

Last week Clark-Atlanta Panthers wide receiver Devon McCoy signed on for the event. Now a slew of others have decided to take part. 

These are: 

Dre Terry, linebacker from Alabama A&M University 

Tyrese Bobbit, center/back from Shaw University 

Brendan Vaughan, linebacker from Grambling State University 

Ronnie Thomas, defensive end from Mississippi State University 

Larry Harrington, quarterback from Langston University

Elijah Campbell Jr., defensive lineman from Morehouse College 

Ryan Atkins-Frazier, offensive lineman from University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Simeon Burns, defensive back from Chowan University 

Montre Moore, linebacker from Chowan University, 

Charles Crawford, defensive back from Clark-Atlanta University 

HBCU Pigskin Showdown will be shown on CNBC, NBC Sports and Peacock. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.