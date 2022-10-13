Basketball stock

Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. 

See below for the dates and times: 

Nov. 10-12    Evangel Tournament      Away (Girls Only)           TBA

Nov. 14         Macon East                   Away                             4 p.m.

Nov. 18         Meadowview                 Away                             4 p.m.

Nov. 28         Lowndes                       Away                             4 p.m.

Nov. 29         Wilcox                          Away                             4 p.m.

Dec. 1-3        Southern Tournament    Away                             TBA

Dec. 5          Meadowview                  Home                            4 p.m.

Dec. 9-10     Morgan Tournament        Home                            TBA

Dec. 12        Clarke Prep                    Home                             4 p.m.

Dec. 19        Autauga                         Away                             TBA

Dec. 20        Lee Scott                       Away                              1 p.m.

Jan. 5          Monroe                          Home                              4 p.m.

Jan. 6          Southern                        Home                              4 p.m.

Jan. 10        Bessemer                       Home                               4 p.m.

Jan. 13        Fort Dale                        Away                                4 p.m.

Jan. 16        Clarke Prep                     Away                                4 p.m.

Jan. 19        Monroe                           Away                                4 p.m.

Jan. 23        Wilcox                            Home                                4 p.m.

Jan. 24         Fort Dale                       Home                                4 p.m.

Jan 27          Lowndes                        Home                                4 p.m.

Jan. 31         Bessemer                      Away                                 4 p.m.

