Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season.
See below for the dates and times:
Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA
Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m.
Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m.
Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m.
Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m.
Dec. 1-3 Southern Tournament Away TBA
Dec. 5 Meadowview Home 4 p.m.
Dec. 9-10 Morgan Tournament Home TBA
Dec. 12 Clarke Prep Home 4 p.m.
Dec. 19 Autauga Away TBA
Dec. 20 Lee Scott Away 1 p.m.
Jan. 5 Monroe Home 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 Southern Home 4 p.m.
Jan. 10 Bessemer Home 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 Fort Dale Away 4 p.m.
Jan. 16 Clarke Prep Away 4 p.m.
Jan. 19 Monroe Away 4 p.m.
Jan. 23 Wilcox Home 4 p.m.
Jan. 24 Fort Dale Home 4 p.m.
Jan 27 Lowndes Home 4 p.m.
Jan. 31 Bessemer Away 4 p.m.
