The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s David K. Nelson Memorial Squirrel Hunt is a great way to have fun in the woods, to raise money for the Operation Game Watch Reward Fund and to remember an avid squirrel hunter.
The hunt is Saturday Feb. 18. If you want to participate, now is the time to register, according to AWF Executive Director Tim Gothard.
Nelson was the chairman of the AWF Operation Game Watch Reward Fund. Gothard said he and Nelson were part of a group of about 10 that would go squirrel hunting each year just for fun. When Nelson passed away about 15 years ago, the rest of the group decided a memorial squirrel hunt was a good way to raise money and honor Nelson.
“When you really boil it down, it’s a fun time in the woods with friends, and we generate a few thousand dollars for the Operation Game Watch fund,” Gothard said.
Gothard said the format is a four-person team that can participate for a $200 entry fee. He said if you have a dog handler or a photographer, that’s an extra $25 each. You can hunt anywhere in the state of Alabama, and all the state laws on squirrel hunting must be followed. That means a bag limit of eight squirrels each per day.
Gothard also said there is a youth division. Squirrel hunting is a great way to get kids interested in hunting and the outdoors, Gothard said, especially if you hunt with squirrel dogs.
“David was big on marksmanship, and he was big on using every squirrel he harvested for food, so he was adamant about a clean head shot so you preserved the rest of the meat,” Gothard said. “In honor of that, we give one point for every squirrel that is harvested. We give one additional point for each clean head shot as a show of marksmanship and skill, and we combine those for the team score.”
Hunt headquarters is the Central Alabama Farmer’s Co-op in Selma. Hunters can call in their harvest and team score the day of judging if they’re hunting elsewhere in the state. Awards are presented over lunch at the Central Alabama Farmer’s Co op. Trophies will be given for first through sixth place.
The Operation Game Watch Program is the funding mechanism for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries toll free number set up for people to report poachers and other violators of WFF laws. That number is 1-800-272-GAME. Calls go straight to the WFF enforcement office in Montgomery.
“AWF through the Operation Game Watch Program also pays out cash rewards to informants who provide critical information that leads to the arrest and conviction of poachers,” Gothard said.
To get information call the AWF at 1-800-822-WILD or 334-285-4550 or email awf@alabamawildlife.org. You can check out their website at www.alabamawildlife.org.
