The North Perry Fire Department will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
There will be a pumpkin patch, duck pond, cake walk, bingo, drink toss and other activities.
There will also be a drawing for a Yeti bundle, which is $5 for a single ticket at $20 for five tickets.
Admission to the event is free. The North Perry Fire Department is located at 13411 Coretta Scott King Highway in Marion.
