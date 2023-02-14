The City of Montgomery recently announced that the Public Works Department will be kicking off several road projects for the next few weeks.
See below for a list of the projects:
Woodmere Blvd from the bypass to Woodmere Road. This completes the last section of the Brewbaker/Young Meadows/Blount Cultural Park Trail connection.
Elmdale Road. Perry Hill Road to Glenwood Road.
Spring Valley Road.
Bellehurst Drive.
Fernway Court.
Clovis Drive.
A post on the City of Montgomery's Facebook page said that updates will be made as progress continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.