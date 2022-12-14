The Perry County Commission has approved an abatement of ad valorem taxes to possibly bring a solar plant to the area.
Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. made an announcement on his Facebook page where the said that Leeward Energy Company is considering establishing the plant. Leeward Energy Company is the parent company of Perry County Solar LLC.
Turner's post said, "The reduction given by the county will be under the Tax Abatement Act; Perry County will grant the following to the company,(1) all construction-related transaction taxes imposed by the State and the County associated with the project to the fullest extent allowed under the Tax Abatement Act. (2) All noneducational Ad Valorem taxes imposed by the State for ten (10) years, and (3) All noneducational Ad Valorem taxes for the County for a period of twenty ( 20)/years."
Turner's announcement also said that the commission would receive $1 million from the company as payment instead of taxes.
Turner projected the total amount invested by the company to be $143,700,000, with Perry County Solar's annual payroll estimated estimated to be $250,000.
Additionally, at the latest meeting the commission granted payments from the American Rescue Plan to several local establishments. These were:
$25,000 to Sowing Seeds of Hope
$25,000 to CHOICE of Uniontown
$5,000 to Marion-Perry County Library
$5,000 to Union town Public Library
$250 to each county employee
The next Perry County Commission meeting will take place on Jan. 10, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.