The Perry County Commission is seeking to submit a grant request to the federal government for road improvement projects, especially for the Albert Turner, Sr. -Jimmie Lee Jackson Memorial Highway.
Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. announced that $3.5 million is being sought for 2023 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainable and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, which is open until Feb. 28.
Turner's announcement said that he will be meeting with Federal Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Washington, DC to discuss the grant application.
"In anticipation of the road project, the county will be installing pipes along the highway and prepping for construction," said Turner's announcement on Facebook. "The [county] has secured State funding of more than half a million dollars to begin repairs from the intersection of County 6 to the Dallas County line."
Turner said that County Road 6 is slated for repairs in the 2023 road schedule. The estimated cost of repairs is $350,000.
