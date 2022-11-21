The Perry County Commission voted to apply for a grant to purchase bullet proof vests for the Sheriff’s Department.
At their Nov. 7 meeting, the commission voted to apply for a $24,000 ADECA grant to purchase bullet proof vests and other equipment for the Sheriff’s Department.
County Commissioner Cedric Hudson said he felt improving radio communication is more important. “You’re going to buy bullet proof vests and the cars don’t have two-way radios?” Hudson asked.
Hudson said in an interview after the meeting that radio communication is poor in the county because there is only one repeater, a device that extends the rage of radios, and it’s located in Marion. Hudson said deputies use hand-held radios, but they have limited range. Deputies can use cell phones, but cell service is poor in some areas of the county.
In other business, the commission voted to look for a private accounting firm to do the county’s audits for 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021. Governmental entities are required to have their finances audited annually. The State Examiners of Public Accounts will perform an audit for free, but the county will have to wait for the auditors to get to them. According to Chairman Albert Turner Jr., the state auditors could not give a date when they would come to Perry County to do the necessary audits.
After the meeting, Hudson said he felt the county missed its chance to get the state to do the audit for free in August because it did not have its paperwork in order.
The commission approved a resolution to purchase goods and services from local businesses. Turner said it was a “message of support from county government to our local businesses.” State law allows governments to buy local within certain limits, and the resolution states the county will follow those limits.
The Perry County Commission's next meeting is Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.
