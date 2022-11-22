Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. is in talks to potentially bring a solar farm industry to the county, said a post on his Facebook page.
Turner said that if such an industry comes to Perry County it will be the first new industry since CT South moved out.
"Solar power is grabbing the attention of farmers and landowners across the country," his post said. "The low cost of solar farms is also why utilities are increasingly using solar farms when adding new power generation capacity. Solar isn’t just one of the cheapest sources of renewable energy; it's now also competitive with fossil fuel energy sources, as well!"
Currently Alabama Power is considering proposals to buy solar power products from companies after a deadline passed on Oct. 26. The company will take several months to analyze the benefits for Alabama residents, Tuner said.
Turner added that including a solar farm industry would benefit the county's economy, though it would not create a "massive" amount of jobs.
The subject will be brought up at a meeting of the Perry County Commission tonight at 6 p.m. at the Albert Turner, Sr. Courthouse Annex.
