The Perry County Commission has gotten a notice to proceed with spending $300,000 in funds granted from the state in early 2022, said an announcement from Chairman Albert Turner Jr.
Turner said that the funds will be spend on hiring personnel and on equipment to prevent COVID from being spread among inmates.
Lashandra Walter FNP-C, NRCME, LLC, has been selected to see inmates on a daily basis.
"Ms. Lashandra Walter is a native of Perry County and has 13 years of diverse healthcare experience," Turner said. "Ms. Walter currently works with Cahaba Medical Care as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Chairman Turner, along with Sheriff Jones and Monica Bryant, HR Director, was pleased to have had such a qualified applicant from Perry County."
Additionally the commission purchased two devices to detect COVID, as well as air purifiers for the heating and cooling units.
Walter's contract will be ratified by the commission at a meeting on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.