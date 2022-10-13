The Perry County Historical and Preservation Society (PCH&PS) has established the Eleanor C. Drake Scholarship Fund in honor of a local woman who worked as an archivist and wrote on the county's history.
The society hopes to inspire youths to do similar work to Eleanor Compton Drake, who passed away in 2021. She worked as an archivist at Judson College and served on the board of directors for the society.
She was the author of "Perry County" for the Images of America series and contributed to other works related to Perry County.
"Her innate ability to learn a new fact and tie it in with other information she had accumulated was a joy to behold," said a post on PCH&PS's Facebook page. "This ability to connect what appeared on the surface to be unrelated facts was what made her the practical historian who was the go-to person for local history."
The fund will annually award scholarships to a student in each Perry County school that submits an essay themed around the county's history.
"We are excited to read the gems of local history that our young people may present," said PCH&PS's post.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the fund can do so by mailing donations to PCH&PS, PO Box 257, Marion, AL 36756.
