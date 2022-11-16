The Perry County Historical and Preservation Society will hold their Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Eight historic locations throughout Marion will be featured in the event, as well as refreshments, music, shopping, special exhibits, and Christmas events.
The tour will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Marion Female Seminary on 202 Monroe Street and will end at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10-$35 and can be purchased here.
